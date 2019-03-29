A proposed $3.7 million subsidy for new housing in Minneapolis’ Seward neighborhood was thrown into doubt Friday after City Council members debated whether it was appropriate for market-rate housing.

The Minneapolis City Council postponed a decision Friday on tax-increment financing (TIF) for the third phase of Seward Commons, a 4-acre redevelopment southeast of the Blue Line’s Franklin Avenue light rail stop. It includes the construction of two five-story buildings, one of which would have 128 market-rate units and the other which would have 32 units for lower-income tenants.

At Friday’s council meeting, several council members were concerned about providing TIF for the 128-unit building, known as the Bessemer, and the precedent it would set.

“This is $3.7 million for market-rate housing, and I don’t believe we should open the door for this developer,” Council Member Lisa Goodman said. “Once we open the door for this one, everybody else will be lined up, too.”

The council tabled the discussion until next month as Council Member Abdi Warsame, who represents the ward where the project lies, was sick and absent from Friday’s meeting.

With tax-increment financing, cities use increased revenue from property taxes on an improved site for a specific public purpose, rather than going to the general fund.

The project’s previous phases included two buildings with affordable units for seniors and people with mental illness, all built without TIF. The TIF money for the Bessemer would only come from the property taxes generated at that particular building, according to city documents.

Brian Miller, the executive director of Seward Redesign Inc., the nonprofit developer leading the Seward Commons project, said the city needed to follow through on their signed redevelopment contract for the site, where “blighted buildings” now sit.

“If the city can’t come forward with TIF, I’m going to tear those buildings down and we’re going to have a contaminated, vacant site for who knows how long,” he said. “The market will not build in that location without assistance from the city.”

The Bessemer was expected to break ground this fall. Construction on the second building, which would be for families making 60 percent of less of the area median income, would begin in 2020 or 2021.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.