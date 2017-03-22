It was standing room only at Minneapolis City Hall on Wednesday, as dozens of landlords, renters and other community members came before City Council members to debate a proposed ordinance meant to prevent discrimination against Section 8 voucher holders.

The ordinance, which would prevent Minneapolis landlords from refusing to rent to a tenant solely because they use a voucher, drew impassioned — and at times, tearful — testimony from both supporters and opponents during an hourslong public hearing.

Section 8 recipients talked about the excitement they felt when they got a voucher, only to find that many properties wouldn’t accept it. Some said they found an apartment and then had to move when their landlords decided not to take vouchers anymore.

Linda Soderstrom, who said she relies on a voucher due to a low fixed income, described the feeling of seeing apartment listings with the “No Section 8” stipulation.

“This is very insulting to apartment seekers,” she said.

Many of the landlords and property owners who addressed the council said they’ve rented to voucher holders, but the program in Minneapolis — operated by the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority (MPHA) — puts an administrative burden on business owners. They described the ordinance as a government mandate being implemented before problems with the Section 8 program’s operations have been worked out.

“Reform is needed, but this mandate is not the answer,” said Bernadette Hornig of Hornig Companies. “To me, this isn’t politics. This is my business.”

Council Members Elizabeth Glidden, Abdi Warsame and Lisa Goodman co-authored the ordinance, which passed two council committees unanimously Wednesday afternoon. The City Council will give final approval.

If it passes, the ordinance will go into effect May 1, 2018.