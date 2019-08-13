Three children became ill with E. coli after swimming in Lake Nokomis, causing health officials to close its beaches Tuesday amid worry more people were sickened.

The Minneapolis lake’s two popular beaches will remain shut down due to high bacteria levels until further notice while the state Department of Health investigates.

Three children, whose ages are unknown, became ill with E. coli after swimming at Lake Nokomis beach between July 26 and Aug. 1. None have been hospitalized.

“This is the first report of people getting ill from swimming in Minneapolis lakes we have had in more than two decades,” Parl Board Superintendent Al Bangoura said at a news conference Tuesday night. “We take this news very seriously and are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health as they conduct their investigation.”

Park Board stuff is contacting people who have taken swimming lessons there or patinated in events at the lake to contact the Department of Health if they become sick.

The move comes amid numerous closures at other Minneapolis beaches. In recent weeks, Minneapolis Park Board officials closed beaches at Bde Maka Ska (formerly known as Lake Calhoun), Lake Wirth Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach after large volumes of stormwater flowed into the lakes, causing bacteria levels to exceed state guidelines.

Minneapolis Parks and Recreation staffer Katie Cassidy made her routine water sampling of 12 Minneapolis beaches including Lake Nokomis beach, Monday, July 15, 2019 in Minneapolis.

The case mimics several other elevated E. coli readings this summer, which prompted the temporary closure of 11 Twin Cities beaches in July. The most prominent sickened 116 people who had been in the water near Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island during the crowded July 4 weekend.

E. coli, or Escherichia coli, is a species of bacteria that normally lives in the intestines of healthy people and animals, according to the Minnesota Department of Health’s website. More than 700 types of E. coli have been identified, most of which are harmless or cause brief diarrhea. A few strains can cause more severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

Rain can increase bacteria content in lakes by washing lawn fertilizer and animal feces into the water, said Joe Jurusik, supervising environmentalist for Hennepin County. Boat owners sometimes illegally dump human waste into the water, too — which some believe caused the contamination on Big Island.

Staff writers Libor Jany and Katy Read contributed to this report.