Residents continue to pour into Minneapolis, which is seeing its biggest decade for growth since the 1920s.

Latest estimates from the Metropolitan Council show the city has grown by about 10 percent since just 2010, adding about 37,374 residents. That puts the city's population, now about 419,000, on pace to reach nearly 450,000 by the end of the decade.

Minneapolis' growth is mirrored in St. Paul, which has grown about 7 percent since 2010. St. Paul last added this many people in the 1940s.

The Met Council says the seven-county metro has grown by about 6.7 percent, or 191,628 people, since 2010. But recent Census estimates show that our metro area, comprised of 16 counties, has been growing slower than other major U.S. cities.

Minneapolis and St. Paul account for about 30 percent of the region's growth since 2010, but still comprise less than 24 percent of the region's population. That's just .4 percent more than in 2010.

The suburbs as a whole are keeping pace.

Some of the fastest growth as a percent of a city's population, for example, has been in the west and southwest metro.

Among cities with more than 10,000 residents, Waconia, Savage, Prior Lake and Chaska were growth leaders -- alongside Blaine and Rogers in the north metro.

The map below reflects growth rates among cities with more than 10,000 residents. To find your city using the search tool, be sure to include ", MN."

Blaine in particular has been a standout since 2010, rising from the region's 12th largest city to No. 9. It's added the third-most residents since 2010, behind Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Not all communities around the urban core are experiencing growth equally, however. Columbia Heights, Richfield, and Brooklyn Center have all grown by less than 5 percent since 2010.

The Met Council update comes several months after the U.S. Census reported that Carver County had surpassed 100,000 residents for the first time. Scott and Carver counties have grown faster, as a percent of their population, than the remainder of the seven-county metro area since 1990.

