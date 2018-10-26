Gift & Art Expo

Avoid the rush and begin holiday shopping at the Minneapolis Gift & Art Expo. Browse amid a variety of housewares, sculpture, textiles, pottery, paintings, apparel and one-of-a-kind gifts. Find holiday decor to add festive touches to living spaces and sample gourmet foods. Meet some of the skilled artists and makers who live, work and draw inspiration from the diverse Twin Cities communities.

Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Nov. 2; 10 a.m-6 p.m. Nov. 3; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4. $6; age 16 and under free. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. giftandartexpo.com.

Vogue Knitting Live

Yarn crafters unite for a showcase of new yarn and accessories from around the world at Vogue Knitting Live, a one-of-a-kind experiential knitting event. Trends in designer fashions will be featured on runway shows, and artists’ work will be displayed in a knitted-art gallery. Attend a variety of workshops on pattern reading, sweaters, lace and more. Scandinavian textile designers Arne Nerjordet and Carlos Zachrison will deliver the keynote address at the opening ceremony.

Marketplace hours: Noon-6 p.m. Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 10; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 11. Marketplace tickets $10 for all weekend; class and lecture packages $110-$599. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Av. S., Mpls. vogueknittinglive.com.

Design a beautiful garden

Hennepin County Horticultural Society’s November garden club meeting will feature Arla Carmichiel, a horticulturist with the Three Rivers Park District for more than 30 years. She will speak on “Mastering the Mix,” with tips on how to use form, color and texture when designing a garden and landscape, 7 p.m. Nov. 12. Faith-Lilac Way Lutheran Church, 5530 42nd Av. N., Robbinsdale. Free to new visitors. hchsgardeners.wordpress.com.

MELISSA WALKER

Evergreen winter pots

Spruce up your home’s front entry with color, greenery and a little holiday bling during the cold winter months. The Minnesota State Horticultural Society’s “Make and Take Evergreen Container” class will demonstrate how to mix up a variety of greens, including red and white pine, cedar and balsam, along with red or yellow dogwood, to create an eye-catching evergreen planter.

The class is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 3 at Wagners Garden Center, 6024 Penn Av. S., Mpls. Bring gardening gloves and pruners. Dress warmly to work in the greenhouse. Cost is $45; $40 for MSHS members. To register, go to northerngardener.org and click on “classes and events.”

Garden stone art

Learn a new skill that combines elements of meditation, sculpture and performance art to design stone sculptures for the garden. At “The Power of Balance” workshop, Peter Juhl, stone balancing artist, will explain simple techniques using shape, weights and friction to create impossible-looking balances with ordinary stones. An assortment of practice rocks will be available to use; minimum age is 12.

The workshop is from 9:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska. Cost $55; $42 members, includes arboretum admission. Register at arboretum.umn.edu/sculpting.aspx.

LYNN UNDERWOOD