Park leaders in Minneapolis want to revive a North Side green space by building the city’s first-ever pump track, a rolling course for bicycles, skateboards and scooters.

Cyclists move on the bumpy track using upper- and lower-body strength instead of pedaling. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said it will be built in Perkins Hill Park, which is next to Interstate 94 and 34th Avenue in the McKinley neighborhood.

While construction on the course won’t begin until next year, the park board is inviting people to share their thoughts on its design at a meeting Saturday at a local bike shop.

“The idea is to create an amenity that would draw people there and activate the park,” said project manager Crystal Passi. “It also has a lot of topography, which is sort of rare for some of our neighborhood parks. It seemed like a good place for it.”

Pump tracks rose in popularity after the skateboarding and BMX boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and can now be found around the world. Some have opened in the metro, including Plymouth and Cottage Grove, but this will be Minneapolis’ first.

The paved track would be open to riders at all skill levels. A separate training track is also planned for Perkins Hill Park.

The park board has a simple concept for the course and will be designing it throughout the spring and summer, Passi said. The project has a budget of $356,000.

A community workshop on the design is Saturday, April 13, from 9 to noon, at Venture North Bikes & Coffee, 1830 Glenwood Av.