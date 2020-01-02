The Hennepin County medical examiner has identified a man who was fatally stabbed in Minneapolis in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Jabir Ahmed Ali, a 25-year-old from Faribault, Minn., is the city's first homicide victim of 2020. Ali was one of two stabbing victims police found in a car near W. Broadway and N. Fremont Avenue at about 5 a.m. Wednesday. The other victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with noncritical injuries.

Ali died of a stab wound to the left groin, the medical examiner said.

The stabbing occurred just hours after a 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in Minneapolis on New Year's Eve. Her death brought the city's 2019 homicide total to 48.

St. Paul also reported its first homicide of 2020 just hours into the new year. A man died after he was struck by a flurry of shots in the parking lot outside Johnny Baby's bar during closing time. Police found him gravely wounded in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Family members identified him as Carl Dobbs Jr., 31. Dobbs, who went by the nickname CJ, was getting his life back together, relatives said. He was on probation for a 2018 firearms conviction.

