A Minneapolis father has pleaded guilty to sexually and physically assaulting his twin teenage daughters and endangering a third child who lived in the home in what became known as the “house of horrors” case.

Jerry Lee Curry, 52, was arrested a year ago on charges that he subjected his daughters, both of whom have developmental disabilities, to years of physical and sexual abuse, impregnating one of them, at the family’s home in south Minneapolis.

A spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said Curry is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison at a court hearing scheduled for next Wednesday.

The twins, now 21, described being repeatedly raped, beaten with bats and chained for days at a time without food. The chains were so tight around one girl’s ankles that she developed gangrene and had to undergo surgery, court records show. Clinicians who examined the twins and their scars concluded they had been subjected to abuse that was “clinically diagnostic of torture.”

The abuse went largely undiscovered for years, even though the daughters attended school in south Minneapolis, until one of the twins ran away last May and described her ordeal to workers at a shelter. It was later determined that Curry fathered two children with one of the twin girls.