More than 51,000 people now live in downtown Minneapolis, according to the latest statistics presented by the Minneapolis Downtown Council during its annual meeting Wednesday.

The region nearly reached the 50,000 mark last year, thanks to residents moving into new apartments cropping up in downtown neighborhoods.

The population has surged in recent years, with 10,400 people moving into the area since 2017, according to the business association. In all, the population has risen 60% since 2006.

The boom is evident in the skyscrapers continually rising downtown. More than half of the $2.1 billion in permits issued in the city came from the wards that encapsulate downtown. Currently, 2,500 rental apartments are under construction.

The Minneapolis Downtown Council held its annual meeting at the Armory Wednesday afternoon. A number of city and county leaders, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, were in attendance.

The event was held the same day a Star Tribune analysis of available police data showed the Downtown East neighborhood surrounding U.S. Bank Stadium saw a 70% increase in serious crime last year, including robbery, burglary and assault.

Speaking to an audience of hundreds, Frey said the city is working to address downtown’s “perception of safety,” including recent commitments to train and hire a new cadet class of police officers and other violence prevention strategies. He also plugged the last year’s record investments toward affordable housing.

“Homelessness should not be something that people have to suffer from in our city,” he said.

