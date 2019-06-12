Strong winds and daunting waves overwhelmed a Minneapolis family with two small children in a canoe on blustery Lake Superior as nightfall neared, sending them swimming for their lives to the Upper Peninsula shoreline where they were rescued, authorities said.

The drama on the unforgiving lake unfolded Tuesday night on the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, roughly 14 miles northeast of Munising, Mich., according to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff from a passing cruise boat alerted authorities about 9 p.m. to the four stranded on a slice of beach near Bridal Falls, prompting two county rescue vessels to head their way.

Once plucked from shore by rescuers, the couple and their children were taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, the Sheriff’s Office said. Identities of the family members have yet to be released.

The four “were canoeing along the Pictured Rocks lakeshore when they were overtaken by rising winds and waves,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The four, wearing their life jackets, swam 100 to 150 yards to a beach along the otherwise rocky shoreline, said Sheriff Todd Brock.

“Use extreme caution when venturing out on Lake Superior,” the Sheriff’s Office statement continued. “Being aware of weather conditions, time of day and utilization of a proper vessel is a must.”