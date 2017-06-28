Minneapolis leaders pushing for a $15 minimum wage are expected to refine the ordinance in a committee meeting Wednesday, setting it up for approval by the full City Council later this week.

If approved, the wage hike would affect hundreds of businesses and thousands of workers across the city. Low-wage workers, business owners and activists have weighed in at more than a dozen city listening sessions over the last year and packed the City Council chambers for a hearing last week.

As proposed, the ordinance would require all business to pay workers a $15 minimum wage by July 1, 2022. It includes a lower “training wage” for younger workers starting jobs, but it does not allow employers to count tips as wages. Some details, including the phase-in schedule, are likely to change before the council votes.

Several cities have passed wage ordinances similar to what Minneapolis leaders are considering, but they are phasing the increase in gradually. San Francisco won’t apply its $15 minimum wage to all businesses until 2018. In Seattle, many businesses have until 2021 to comply.

There’s uncertainty about how such a policy would play out in Minneapolis because no other city nationwide has fully implemented a $15 minimum wage.

But debate among economists was renewed this week after researchers at the University of Washington found that the number of low-wage jobs — and hours available to workers in those jobs — dropped in Seattle when the minimum wage rose to $13 in 2016.

Critics have pointed instead to research from the University of California, Berkeley, which shows that Seattle’s minimum wage law has raised pay without hurting jobs. That study only looked at workers in the restaurant industry — and the University of Washington researchers also found that group was not negatively affected by the minimum wage increase.

Restaurant employees account for just one sector of the low-wage workforce, but the debate over whether the Minneapolis ordinance should count tips toward the minimum wage has placed them at the center of the minimum wage discussion here.

Supporters of the tip credit — which would count tips toward the $15 minimum — say restaurants’ profit margins are too small to accommodate a wage increase while also retaining workers. Opponents, including Mayor Betsy Hodges, say tipping leads to sexual harassment in the workplace, particularly for women.