MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis City Council members have voted to give themselves and the city's new mayor a $10,000 raises.

The Star Tribune reports the council approved the raises at its last meeting of the year on Dec. 15. The council implemented the raises through a last-minute resolution that was approved unanimously without discussion.

The move brings council members' salaries to $98,695. Mayor-elect Jacob Frey, who voted as a council member, will make $126,528.

The resolution also provides the mayor and council members with annual raises for the remainder of their four-year terms.

The $140,000 for the raises wasn't included in the city's budget. The resolution calls for pulling the money from city departments.

Frey's campaign manager, Joe Radinovich, says the raises bring compensation levels in line with surrounding jurisdictions.