Two Minneapolis city council candidates have challenged the outcome of last week’s DFL caucus in the Sixth Ward, a scene of chaos and confusion from which Council Member Abdi Warsame appears to have emerged victorious.

Warsame’s opponents, Mohamud Noor and Tiffini Flynn Forslund, filed separate challenges with the Minneapolis DFL Party late Thursday, asking that the party forgo endorsing a candidate in the ward, which includes Cedar Riverside and parts of the Phillips and Seward neighborhoods.

In her complaint, Flynn Forslund said she was “not prepared for the disorganization and chaos that erupted in many precincts.” While she was pleased with the participation, she said “rules were not followed in the fight to win between Noor and Warsame.”

A Noor supporter was writing delegate names down before a subcaucus at Elliot Park, and Warsame interpreters told participants to go home before a subcaucus in East Phillips, Flynn Forslund said. Subcaucuses are the critical moment in a heavily-attended caucus, since they determine how delegates are awarded.

A Flynn Forslund staffer said she saw a Noor supporter and a Warsame supporter “literally” fight over an older woman at Stewart Park. Interpreters in at least two cases were provided by the Warsame campaign, which Flynn Forslund’s campaign found troubling.

The police were an “extremely negative force” at the caucuses in the Sixth Ward, said one Flynn Forslund staffer, adding that they “spent the majority of their time walking around sneering at people.” And at Seward Montessori, somebody pulled the fire alarm, causing people to leave before the caucus was over.

Ayanna Yusef, an Abdi Warsame supporter, in the green t-shirt, explained the caucus results to some others after an official announced the results.

“There has to be a better way to regulate this democratic process to be in a safe and conducive environment to achieve fair accountability,” Flynn Forslund wrote.

She asked that there be no endorsement in the Sixth Ward.

Noor complained that the gymnasium at the Brian Coyle Community Center was not large enough for the caucus in Cedar Riverside and that not all caucusgoers were able to register. Firefighters moved the caucus in that precinct from the gymnasium to Currie Field next door.

Noor also alleged that nonresidents participated in caucuses, and blamed Warsame supporters for “trickery and gimmicks” that created “fretfulness” at precinct caucuses, despite a pre-caucus meeting between the three candidates aimed at paving the way for a smooth caucus night.

“We strongly believe that the outcome of the DFL selection of delegates was conducted in an unjust way and has certainly violated our previous agreement and led to an unfair process disadvantaging my campaign,” Noor wrote in a letter to the Minneapolis DFL.

He asked that either the caucus results be thrown out or the DFL hold another caucus in the Sixth Ward.

The convention in the ward is scheduled for May 6 at St. Mary’s University Center.