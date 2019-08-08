The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday adopted stronger protections for local workers against wage theft, what council members called "historic legislation" that will amplify one of the strictest wage-theft laws passed by the state earlier this year.

"We've heard the stories, in this room, outside on the streets, of workers … who experience wage theft while working in Minneapolis," said Council Member Linea Palmisano, who co-wrote the ordinance. "Most of our efforts will now conform with state law, and that's important."

Under the new ordinance, employers will have to put all pay agreements in writing, provide regular written or electronic earnings statements to workers and give all employees a copy of the law. It would also allow workers to report their bosses for retaliation related to the new policy.

The city could force violators to pay back wages, cover investigation costs or pay a civil fine.

The council's vote was unanimous, with one member absent. Palmisano and other council members who proposed the ordinance said it would allow them to better enforce the policy within the city.

"We've been criticized that it's duplicative, and it's more complicated than that," she said. "We would not have any ability to enforce this state wage-theft law in our city, except to direct them to the state."

After Thursday's council meeting, a dozen people gathered outside council chambers to declare the ordinance as a victory for workers.

"Where I come from, we don't believe that the system really works with the people," said Henry Scott, a temporary worker and member of Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en la Lucha, or CTUL. "I truly believe that this is a safer day for the workers of Minnesota."

Kevin Osborn, a 23-year-old line cook, said the city ordinance gives workers "breathing room" to organize for even better conditions.

"Wage theft is built into the business models of so many of our industries," Osborn said. "While the ordinance that was passed today certainly isn't the silver bullet to answer all of the problems of working people, it's something that we can start with."

Star Tribune writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.