Ali Sultan

The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival took one giant step closer to being one of the country's major showcases for new talent with an impressive slate of nearly 20 shows this past weekend, most of which sold out.

Organizers relied more on diversity than marquee names, with nearly a third of the 60-plus comics being women and an even higher percentage that identify themselves as minorities.

I was able to catch four of the shows over the course of Thursday and Friday evenings and walked away from each marveling at the wide range of voices, particularly from the Muslim community.

In addition, Maria Bamford’s opening act at the Ordway Saturday was Latina Carmen Morales and the “Live From Here” broadcast from the Fitzgerald Theatre welcomed Negin Farsad, a female comedian of Iranian descent.

The Twin Cities comedy scene still has work to do to shatter its lily-white, male-dominated image, but the rise of Yemeni Ali Sultan and Pakistani Mohtasham Yaqub -- locals who both participated in the festival -- should help. So will a continued commitment to diversity from the festival's producers.