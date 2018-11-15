"Indecency," by Justin Phillip Reed, has won the National Book Award for poetry, handing Minneapolis publisher Coffee House Press its first National Book Award.

Other winners Wednesday night were Elizabeth Acevedo for "The Poet X," which won for young people's literature; Yoko Tawarda and translator Margaret Mitsutani, for "The Emissary," which won for best book in translation (a new award this year); Jeffrey C. Stewart for "The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke," winner in nonfiction; and "The Friend," by Sigrid Nunez, winner for fiction.

Graywolf Press of Minneapolis had two finalists: "A Lucky Man," a collection of linked stories by Jamel Brinkley, and "Eye Level," by Jenny Xie.

Brad Bar ket/Invision/AP

Brad Bark et/Invision/AP