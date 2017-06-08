Minneapolis City Hall is becoming a cat house. At least for one day on June 27 when a bunch of adorable, adoptable kittens will prance around City Hall vying to become the Minneapolis Meow-or and Kitty Council President.

Can you imagine anything more purrrfect?

The purpose of the event (as if we really needed one) is to bring awareness and excitement to cat adoption.

The "Kitty Hall" event will feature 18 kittens from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control, as well as six poised, ambitious cat-idates running for coveted kitty leadership roles with the city.

The public can cast votes for their favorite felines online and in person at the event on Tuesday, June 27.

Here's a sneak peek of the kittens.