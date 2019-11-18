Minneapolis is poised to ban the controversial practice known as conversion therapy, which seeks to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity, for minors.

The efforts, spearheaded by Council Members Phillipe Cunningham and Andrea Jenkins, seek to impose a fine on mental health professionals who engage in the highly controversial practice, which has been denounced by several medical organizations. If approved, the ordinance changes would allow the city’s Civil Rights Commission to receive complaints about mental health professionals, to investigate them and to impose fines.

The proposed changes passed unanimously through the council’s Public Health, Environment, Civil Rights and Engagement Committee on Monday afternoon and are expected to pass the full council on Friday. Mayor Jacob Frey will sign them, according to spokesman Darwin Forsyth.

The effort comes roughly six months after a similar effort failed at the state level.

“Today is about setting a standard, an expectation,” Cunningham said at Monday’s meeting, adding later: “We need to get the momentum moving so that it is inevitable that it will pass at the state.”