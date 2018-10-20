The Minneapolis City Council on Friday approved spending $1.5 million for the relocation of the Hiawatha homeless camp, even though the type of temporary housing to be used and who will operate it remain undetermined.

David Frank, director of the city's Department of Community Planning and Economic Development, told a City Council committee on Tuesday that the trailer provider they were working with had declined to rent them to the city if they were to be used for residences.

"Approving this money without anything to approve it for makes me sort of nervous," Council Member Jeremiah Ellison said at Friday's council meeting.

The city has recommended that a coalition of social-services agencies manage the planned relocation center at 2105-2109 Cedar Av. S., which is owned by the Red Lake Nation. Still, city staff have not settled on the type of residences.

Despite the concerns from Ellison, Council President Lisa Bender and Council Member Jeremy Schroe­der, the City Council unanimously approved funds for the camp relocation.

The temporary shelter is scheduled to open in early December.

MUKHTAR M. IBRAHIM