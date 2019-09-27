Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal is among five finalists under consideration to fill two openings on the state Court of Appeals.

The five were chosen by a panel made up of representatives of Gov. Tim Walz’s administration and the state Commission on Judicial Selection. The Appeals Court’s 19 judges are elected to six-year terms, with the governor appointing midterm replacements when a vacancy occurs

Two vacancies will be created later this year by the retirements of judges Jill Flaskamp Halbrooks and Heidi Schellhas. Halbrooks’ seat represents the Fifth Congressional District, while Schellhas serves in an at-large capacity.

The finalists, with biographical information provided by Walz’s office, are:

• Jeffrey Bryan, a trial court judge in the Second Judicial District and co-chair of the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. Bryan has worked as an assistant U.S. attorney, prosecuting economic fraud and drug-trafficking conspiracies, and as a civil litigation attorney for Robins Kaplan.

• Jamie Cork, a judge in the First Judicial District, where she presides over criminal, juvenile and family law cases, conducts legal research and analysis, and drafts court orders. Previously, she was an assistant Hennepin County attorney representing the county’s Human Services and Public Health Department. She served as an education liaison with American Indian communities and worked on child protection cases regarding sexually exploited youth.

• Theodora Gaïtas, a judge in the Fourth Judicial District, where she presides over felony cases as a member of the property/drug team and is co-chair of the Domestic Violence Steering Committee. Previously, Gaïtas was an attorney with the Matonich Law Firm, where she represented plaintiffs in medical malpractice actions. She also served as an assistant state public defender in the Office of the Minnesota Appellate Public Defender, representing indigent criminal defendants on appeal to the Minnesota Court of Appeals and the Minnesota Supreme Court.

• Gordon Moore, a judge in the Fifth Judicial District, where he has handled criminal, civil, juvenile, probate and child protection cases. Previously, he was a Nobles County attorney. Moore was also an associate attorney and assistant city attorney in Worthington for the law firm of Von Holtum, Malters & Shepherd and a special assistant/assistant state attorney general.

• Susan Segal, Minneapolis’ city attorney. She is responsible for the legal work of the city, including all litigation involving the city and its boards and commissions, and managing an office of 110 employees. She is also responsible for managing criminal prosecutions of misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors, which involves over 15,000 cases per year and where she has focused on justice reform. Previously, Segal established her own law firm, Susan Segal PLLC, focused on employment law. She was also a partner at Gray, Plant, Mooty, Mooty & Bennett and a senior attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.