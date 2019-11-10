Members of Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis voted Sunday to remove a massive embroidery depicting the first Thanksgiving and a slave ship that church leaders deemed to be “disturbing and hurtful.”

A group of church members had proposed an alternative plan that would keep the embroidery — one of four works created by a group of church women called the Needlers — on display while adding new artwork reflecting diversity and installing “informational panels” that give context and provide “words of repentance acknowledging our history.”

Sunday’s special meeting included a worship service before and after the vote, which members chose to do by secret ballot. Out of 561 votes cast, 372 were to keep the existing plan, which was to take the embroidery down.

As members filed out of church, they expressed both disappointment and relief at the decision.

Bob Carr said that though he thinks the church made the wrong decision, he acknowledged that it was a majority vote.

“It’s throwing history and art under the bus, so to speak,” he said.

Laura Tsai said that as a person of color, she understands the hurt on both sides. But now she’s happy and hopeful, she said.