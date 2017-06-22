A Minneapolis child development specialist is suing Walt Disney Co., saying moviemakers at its Pixar studio stole her idea for a children’s program to make the 2015 movie “Inside Out.”

In the lawsuit filed in federal court in Los Angeles earlier this week, Denise Daniels says Pixar used her idea for a children’s show “The Moodsters,” which she pitched to the company every year from 2005 to 2009, to make the movie. In the lawsuit, she said Disney-Pixar breached an implied contract by not compensating her for the idea.

“The Moodsters” was conceived by Daniels as a way to help children manage their emotions, according to the complaint. She proposed a show featuring five animated figures who each represent a single emotion with a corresponding color: happiness (yellow), anger (red), sadness (blue), fear (green) and love (pink).

She sells a series of educational toys based on “Moodsters” characters. According to her website, Daniels is a “parenting and child development expert and author who specializes in the social and emotional development of children.” She is also is the founder of the nonprofit National Childhood Grief Institute.

Among the executives Daniels discussed the idea with were then-Disney CFO Thomas Staggs and “Inside Out” director Pete Docter, who both grew up in Minnesota. Staggs is from Minnetonka and went to the U of M. Docter grew up in Bloomington and studied briefly at the U before transferring to the California Institute of the Arts.

“Inside Out was an original Pixar creation, and we look forward to vigorously defending against this lawsuit in court,” Disney said in a statement.

Characters developed by Denise Daniels to teach children about emotions.

Docter said at the time of the film’s release that the idea came from his experience with his daughter as she reached her teenage years. The film features colorful characters who live in the mind of an 11-year-old girl that represent different emotions: Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Fear and Anger.

“Inside Out” grossed $850 million worldwide since it debuted in 2015. The film won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film, and was nominated for Original Screenplay.

Daniels is seeking an unspecified amount of damages. She is represented by Robins Kaplan, a large Minneapolis law firm. Ronald Schutz, Daniels’ attorney, declined to comment Thursday.

Robins Kaplan in 2012 won a case against Disney representing a plaintiff who sued over profits from the show “Who Wants to be a Millionaire.”