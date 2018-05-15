Digital marketing agency FRWD has agreed to be acquired by one of the big three consulting firms, Bain & Company.

The Minneapolis-based FRWD was founded in 2009 in the early days of online programmatic advertising by John Grudnowski. The company grew quickly and three years later Grudnowski had grown his one-man company into 60 employees.

""On behalf of the entire FRWD team, we're extremely pleased to join the marketing experts at Bain & Company," Grudnowski said in its news release. "We see this as a win-win partnership that will advance Bain & Company's digital marketing expertise, propel FRWD to grow faster and into new realms and, ultimately help marketers develop the capabilities they need to operate at the speed of digital."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grudnowski's initial growth was too fast, too soon. By March 2015 FRWD employment was down to 35 but revenue was growing again toward $5 million in annual revenue.

According to an article by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal Grudnowski has been working in an advisory capacity with Bain for the last three years and employment has since grown back to 45 and annual revenue in excess of $6 million. Grudnowski told the Journal he and the rest of the staff would transition to Bain.

New York-based Bain & Co. was founded in 1973 and has become one of the big three consulting agencies along with McKinsey & Co. and The Boston Consulting Group. Bain now has 55 offices in 36 countries.

FRWD will become part of Bain's digital practice group which includes a range of digital communication, marketing and supply chain services including Bain's Agile Innovation group.

Bain's digital practice is headed by Elizabeth Spaulding, who is based in San Francisco.

"Our acquisition of FRWD signals our continued commitment to building on these and other digital marketing capabilities so we can better guide companies on completely revamping their digital marketing strategies. We believe our clients will benefit greatly from FRWD's experience and expertise," Spaulding said in the release.