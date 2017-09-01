A Minneapolis bar shut down after some employees quit, performers canceled and customers vowed to boycott it after news spread that its owner donated $500 to former KKK leader David Duke’s 2016 Senate campaign.

Former employees who asked not to be identified confirmed Club Jäger was closed and the 17 employees at the North Loop bar were out of jobs. Employees were incensed and heartbroken when news broke about the owner’s donation. The decision to close the business was made by those who ran the bar, not the owner.

Club Jäger’s owner, Julius DeRoma, couldn’t be reached for comment on Friday. There’s no notice on Club Jäger’s website but the September event calendar is blank.

The backlash erupted after City Pages published a story about DeRoma’s political donation to Duke’s failed bid for the U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana.

Soon after, DJ Jake Rudh announced on Facebook that he would no longer host Transmission, his long-standing weekly dance night, at Club Jäger on Wednesday, or ever again at the bar. He said he didn’t want to be in a “venue where the owner supports the likes of David Duke and his messages of hate.”

The 90s Preservation Society followed with their own Facebook post to say they were canceling their standing Thursday gig at the bar for the same reason. The group directed fans to a GoFundMe page where they could donate money to support the bar’s staff “who will be out of work soon.”

Earlier this week, the board of directors for Huge Improv Theater was prompted to issue a statement condemning the KKK and neo-Nazis after City Pages noted the theater company performs in a building owned by DeRoma. The mention in the story prompted some “negative reviews and statements” about the theater, said Butch Roy, Huge executive director and board president.

“From our first days we have worked to build an inclusive community,” the Huge directors said in their statement. The improv theater group has worked with other theaters throughout the country to form a “Student Bill of Rights and Boundaries guidelines to make sure our classes and stage are inclusive and free of threat or intimidation of any kind.”

Noting the theater is in the third year of a 10-year lease on the Lyn-Lake neighborhood building, Roy said the group “can’t just pick up and move out” in protest.