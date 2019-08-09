MINNEAPOLIS — Local planners say Minneapolis is the first city of its size in the country to ban new drive-through windows.
The City Council voted Thursday to ban new construction of drive-through facilities. The existing ones are grandfathered.
Council President Lisa Bender proposed the ban last year to cut down on vehicle noise, idling and traffic and to make sidewalks safer for pedestrians.
New drive-through windows have already been prohibited in 17 of the city's 23 zoning districts. The Minneapolis 2040 Comprehensive Plan approved by the council last year directs the city to outlaw new drive-through facilities and gas stations.
