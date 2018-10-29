Minneapolis and St. Paul have signed on to Michael Bloomberg's charitable project to make American cities more climate-friendly.

The two cities are among 20 municipalities that Bloomberg Philanthropies — the former New York City mayor's charitable organization — has chosen to support in carrying out local efforts to combat climate change, through a $70 million program called the American Cities Climate Challenge.

"Cities are helping to keep America moving forward on climate change despite the lack of leadership from Washington, and this challenge was designed to help innovative mayors reach their goals," Bloomberg, the United Nations Special Envoy for Climate Action, said in a statement Monday. "We were looking for cities with ambitious and realistic plans to cut emissions in ways that improve people's lives, and mayors committed to getting the job done."

Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have taken steps in recent years to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, after setting goals to drastically reduce carbon emissions by 2050. This summer, St. Paul officials partnered with local companies to cut emissions from private buildings. In Minneapolis, the draft 2040 comprehensive plan encourages residents to drive less.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said they plan to do more, with Bloomberg's help. On Monday, the two mayors announced a series of initiatives they plan to accomplish by 2020, including reducing carbon emissions from city buildings, increasing the use of solar power and boosting residents' access to forms of transportation other than gas-powered cars.

The announcement comes less than a month after the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a report calling for immediate global action on climate change.