Minneapolis-based advertising agency Fallon Worldwide has promoted Rocky Novak to become its new chief executive.

As CEO, the former managing director of the Twin Cities office will oversee the creative firm’s Minneapolis and New York offices and replace Mike Buchner, who was named chairman, according to a Tuesday news release.

“Rocky has a modern marketer’s skill set and has earned the trust of both our clients and employees alike while serving as our managing director the past several years,” said Buchner, a 35-year veteran of Fallon, in a statement. “His fearless optimism, proven track record of success and institutional knowledge will all be great assets as he leads Fallon into the future as our new CEO.”

Novak began working at Fallon in 2002, and during his tenure at the agency, worked to bolster Fallon’s media, digital and production capabilities within its creative framework.

“I am incredibly honored to lead the next chapter of Fallon’s story,” said Novak. “Our industry is in an era of drastic change — across consumer behavior, technology and talent. But despite the changing variables, now is the time to be bold and push the boundaries of creativity.”

Minneapolis-based Fallon, which is owned by the French Publicis Groupe holding company, opened its New York office in 2017. It also has an office in London. Some of the agency’s more recent advertising clients include Massage Envy, The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and the Hotwire travel website.