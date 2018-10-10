Books published by Minnesota publishers Graywolf Press and Coffee House Press are finalists for this year's National Book Awards. Graywolf has finalists in both fiction and poetry; Coffee House in poetry.
Here is the short list:
Finalists for Fiction:
Jamel Brinkley, A Lucky Man
Graywolf Press
Lauren Groff, Florida
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Brandon Hobson, Where the Dead Sit Talking
Soho Press
Rebecca Makkai, The Great Believers
Viking Books / Penguin Random House
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Finalists for Nonfiction:
Colin G. Calloway, The Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Oxford University Press
Victoria Johnson, American Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
Scribner / Simon & Schuster
Jeffrey C. Stewart, The New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Oxford University Press
Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
Finalists for Poetry:
Rae Armantrout, Wobble
Wesleyan University Press
Terrance Hayes, American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Penguin Books / Penguin Random House
Diana Khoi Nguyen, Ghost Of
Omnidawn Publishing
Justin Phillip Reed, Indecency
Coffee House Press
Jenny Xie, Eye Level
Graywolf Press
Finalists for Translated Literature:
Négar Djavadi, Disoriental
Translated by Tina Kover
Europa Editions
Hanne Ørstavik, Love
Translated by Martin Aitken
Archipelago Books
Domenico Starnone, Trick
Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri
Europa Editions
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani
New Directions Publishing
Olga Tokarczuk, Flights
Translated by Jennifer Croft
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
Finalists for Young People’s Literature:
Elizabeth Acevedo, The Poet X
HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers
M. T. Anderson and Eugene Yelchin, The Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Candlewick Press
Leslie Connor, The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers
Christopher Paul Curtis, The Journey of Little Charlie
Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.
Jarrett J. Krosoczka, Hey, Kiddo
Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.
The winners will be announced Nov. 14.
