Books published by Minnesota publishers Graywolf Press and Coffee House Press are finalists for this year's National Book Awards. Graywolf has finalists in both fiction and poetry; Coffee House in poetry.



 
Finalists for Fiction:
 
Jamel BrinkleyA Lucky Man
Graywolf Press
 
Lauren GroffFlorida
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
 
Brandon HobsonWhere the Dead Sit Talking
Soho Press
 
Rebecca MakkaiThe Great Believers
Viking Books / Penguin Random House
 
Sigrid Nunez, The Friend
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
 
 
Finalists for Nonfiction:
 
Colin G. CallowayThe Indian World of George Washington: The First President, the First Americans, and the Birth of the Nation
Oxford University Press
 
Victoria JohnsonAmerican Eden: David Hosack, Botany, and Medicine in the Garden of the Early Republic
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
 
Scribner / Simon & Schuster
 
Jeffrey C. StewartThe New Negro: The Life of Alain Locke
Oxford University Press
 
Adam Winkler, We the Corporations: How American Businesses Won Their Civil Rights
Liveright / W. W. Norton & Company
 
Finalists for Poetry:
 
Rae ArmantroutWobble
Wesleyan University Press
 
Terrance HayesAmerican Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin
Penguin Books / Penguin Random House
 
Diana Khoi NguyenGhost Of
Omnidawn Publishing
 
Justin Phillip ReedIndecency
Coffee House Press
 
Jenny Xie, Eye Level
Graywolf Press
 
Finalists for Translated Literature:
 
Négar DjavadiDisoriental
Translated by Tina Kover
Europa Editions
 
Hanne Ørstavik, Love
Translated by Martin Aitken
Archipelago Books
 
Domenico StarnoneTrick
Translated by Jhumpa Lahiri
Europa Editions
 
Yoko Tawada, The Emissary
Translated by Margaret Mitsutani
New Directions Publishing
 
Olga TokarczukFlights
Translated by Jennifer Croft
Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House
 
 
Finalists for Young People’s Literature:
 
Elizabeth AcevedoThe Poet X
HarperTeen / HarperCollins Publishers
 
M. T. Anderson and Eugene YelchinThe Assassination of Brangwain Spurge
Candlewick Press
 
Leslie ConnorThe Truth as Told by Mason Buttle
Katherine Tegen Books / HarperCollins Publishers
 
Christopher Paul CurtisThe Journey of Little Charlie
Scholastic Press / Scholastic, Inc.
 
Jarrett J. KrosoczkaHey, Kiddo
Graphix / Scholastic, Inc.
 
The winners will be announced Nov. 14.
 
 

