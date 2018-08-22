SHERMAN, Texas — A Minnesota man who authorities say falsely presented himself as a U.S. Navy pilot and defense analyst has been sentenced in Texas to 24 years in prison for stealing from various women he met online.
Forty-seven-year-old Derek Mylan Alldred was sentenced in federal court Wednesday after pleading guilty in December to mail fraud and aggravated identity fraud.
He also was ordered to pay about $255,000 in restitution.
Prosecutors say a Dallas-area woman who was dating Allred, who used the name Richard Tailor, filed a police report after becoming suspicious of him.
Investigators discovered he had charged more than $12,000 to her credit card.
They determined he had victimized at least 25 others in California, Hawaii, Minnesota and Nevada.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.