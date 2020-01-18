SAN FRANCISCO — Charles Minlend registered 19 points, Jordan Ratinho set the career 3-point record and San Francisco topped Loyola Marymount 61-53 on Saturday.
Ratinho, who scored eight points, hit his only 3 of the game with 12 1/3 minutes left to break at tie with Ali Thomas (1997-00). More importantly Ratinho's 237th triple capped a little 5-0 spurt that gave the Dons the lead for good at 36-32.
Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points for San Francisco (14-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference) and Taavi Jurkatamm added eight rebounds and three blocks.
Eli Scott scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. It was Scott's 11th career double-double.
