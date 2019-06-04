A minivan driver died in a head-on crash with an SUV after he crossed median on a street in Rochester, authorities said Tuesday.
The collision occurred about 5:50 p.m. Monday on 55th Street NW. near 26th Avenue, police said.
The minivan’s driver has yet to be identified. The SUV’s driver and a passenger were expected to survive their injuries.
Police have yet to say what prompted the eastbound van to cross the grassy median and hit the westbound SUV.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man arrested after barricading in home with 3 children
Police say a man armed with a knife who barricaded himself in a Fond du Lac home with three children has been arrested.
National
Wisconsin Republicans to decide on health care funding
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature were set to decide Tuesday how much they intend to spend on health care programs over the next two years after rejecting Gov. Tony Evers' plan to expand Medicaid and access $1.6 billion in federal money.
Local
Minivan driver dies in head-on crash in Rochester
Two people in the other vehicle were hurt.
Local
Red Lake teen given 22-year term for killing man he mistook for gang rival
The victim was hunted down late at night and shot in the face.
Local
Supreme Court rules in favor of Allina in suit over Medicare pay
The decision reverses a move by federal Medicare authorities to cut billions of dollars in payments supporting hospital care for low-income patients.