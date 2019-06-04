A minivan driver died in a head-on crash with an SUV after he crossed median on a street in Rochester, authorities said Tuesday.

The collision occurred about 5:50 p.m. Monday on 55th Street NW. near 26th Avenue, police said.

The minivan’s driver has yet to be identified. The SUV’s driver and a passenger were expected to survive their injuries.

Police have yet to say what prompted the eastbound van to cross the grassy median and hit the westbound SUV.