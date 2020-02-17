A 78-year-old motorist was killed in a three-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer truck Monday afternoon on a Bloomington interstate.

The crash occurred about 1:15 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 494 near the France Avenue exit, according to the State Patrol.

A 78-year-old man from Golden Valley driving a minivan was killed, the patrol said. The other drivers were not injured. The victim’s identity has yet to be released.

The minivan driver drifted out of the exit lane leading to France Avenue, sideswiped a compact SUV and then struck the semi, the patrol said.