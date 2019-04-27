RAMALLAH, West Bank — The health ministry says a Palestinian has died in an Israeli hospital a week after soldiers shot him in the West Bank.
The ministry says Saturday that Israeli authorities notified them that Omar Younis, 20, had succumbed to his wounds.
Younis was shot at Tapuach Junction, north of Jerusalem last Saturday after Israeli police said he was trying to stab forces at the checkpoint.
For the past three years, the Palestinians in the West Bank have launched a wave of stabbing and car-ramming attacks. The incidents declined significantly in recent months.
