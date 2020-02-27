Minimal Great Lakes Ice This Year. Mild By Weekend

A Lack of Lake Superior Ice This Winter?
Take a look at the image below from Saturday, February 22nd of Lake Superior. Note the lack of ice across the lake, which is pretty dramatic compared to last year at this time. In fact, according to NOAA's GLERL, only 5.3% of Lake Superior was covered with ice as of February 26th 2020, but at this time last year 75% of the late was ice covered.
(Image Courtesy: NASA)
_____________________________________________________________________
Lake Superior Long Term Ice Coverage
Take a look at the Long Term Average Ice Concentration of Lake Superior from (1973 - 2019) compared to this year. The blue line indicates the long term average, while the red line is this year's ice concentration. Note that on average there should be nearly 45% ice coverage on Lake Superior at the end of February, but there is only 5.3% ice coverage now!
________________________________________________________________________
Great Lakes Ice Coverage
When it comes to the Great Lakes as a whole, only 9% was covered as of February 25th. This is significantly lower than it was last year at this time when 56.4% of the Great Lakes was covered. Meanwhile, the long term average (1973-2019) for the entire Great Lakes for this time of the year is 39.8%.
_________________________________________________________________
Comparing Snow Depth February 25th, 2020 to 2019
While the snow depth across the Upper Midwest is still fairly impressive for this late February, it isn't as impressive as it was last year at this time. Keep in mind that 39" of snow fell in the Twin Cities last February, so that helped to boost our snow depth number by a significant amount. Ast of Tuesday, MSP had 4" of snow on the ground, while the maxium snow depth in the Twin Cities last February was 19" !!
_________________________________________________________________________
Thursday Weather Outlook
After a chilly, but brighter start to the day, clouds will be on the increase in advance of some light snow that could move through during the second half of the day. The light snow chance doesn't appear to be much, but there certainly be a light coating here or there across the region, which could make roads a little greasy in spots.
____________________________________________________________________
Thursday Weather Outlook
Thursday will be another somewhat chilly day across the region with highs only warming into the 10s and 20s across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin. With that said, temps will still be nearly -5F to -10F below average. However, it looks like we have a fairly decent warm up coming by the weekend.
__________________________________________________________________________
Light Snow Chance Late Thursday
Here's the weather outlook from PM Thursday to AM Friday, which shows a light snow chance drifting through the state. Although it doesn't appear to be much in terms of snowfall accumulation, there could be enough to make roads greasy late Thursday into early Friday.
_________________________________________________________________________
Light Snow Chance Late Thursday
Here's NOAA NDFD snowfall potential from late Thursday into early Friday, which shows the potential of a minor coating. Again, it won't be much, but it could be enough to make roads a little slippery in spots.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended weather outlook through the first few days of March, which shows a slight cool down towards the end of the week with highs only warming into the 20s. The good news is that it won't be terribly cold and it certainly won't last too long. In fact, temps late weekend and into next week could warm back into the 40s!
_____________________________________________________________________
Extended Temperature Outlook
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from March 5th - 11th suggests warmer than average temps east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will berunning cooler than average.
_______________________________________________________________________
Minimal Great Lakes Ice This Year. Mild By Weekend
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
I walked into my hometown golf course pro shop yesterday to check out the new golf simulators. Oh boy was that nice! A projector screen filled green grass and a loud speaker playing sounds of summertime birds. Talk about chicken soup for the soul. That's it for me! I'm definitely quite anxious for my first round of golf this spring. FORE!
According to the Midwestern Regional Climate Center and the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI), this has been a pretty average winter so far in the Twin Cities. We haven't had any major surprises with near average snowfall and slightly above average temperatures.
Interestingly, Lake Superior is only 9% covered in ice, below the long term (1973-2019) average of 45% and well below the 75% ice coverage at this time last year.
Temps today will still be a bit below average for the end of February, but highs nearing 40 degrees aren't out of the question this weekend!
Look for a little light snow late today. It might be just enough to grease up roads for your Friday morning commute.
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
THURSDAY: Chilly. Light snow late. Winds: NNW 5. High: 23.
THURSDAY NIGHT: Light snow coating. Winds: Calm. Low: 15.
FRIDAY: Slippery AM roads? More PM sun. Winds: NW 5-15. High: 27.
SATURDAY: Leap Day thaw? Warmer south breeze. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 14. High: 39.
SUNDAY: Mild. Meteorological Spring Begins! Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 28. High: 43.
MONDAY: Light rain/snow mix possible. Winds: W 5-10. Wake-up: 27. High: 36.
TUESDAY: Clipper scoots through. Light PM mix? Winds: SSW 10-15. Wake-up: 24. High: 36.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of snow. Keeping an eye on it. Winds: NNW 10-15. Wake-up: 25. High: 35.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
February 27th
1981: Thunderstorms move across Minnesota, dumping 1.61 inches of rain at Montevideo. Many places were glazed over with ice.
1948: A severe ice storm occurs over central Minnesota. At the St. Cloud Weather Office 1/2 inch of clear ice was measured. 65 telephone poles were down in St. Cloud.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
February 27th
Average High: 33F (Record: 57F set in 2016)
Average Low: 18F (Record: -22F set in 1879)
Record Rainfall: 1.01" set in 1981
Record Snowfall: 5.5" set in 1893
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
February 27th
Sunrise: 6:55am
Sunset: 5:57pm
Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 02 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 3 minutes and 4 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 2 hour & 16 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for February 27th at Midnight
3.5 Days Before First Quarter Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
"The early evenings of February 27 and 28, 2020 feature a close pairing of the waxing crescent moon with the brightest planet, Venus. Look for them in the western twilight, shortly after sunset. The moon and Venus rank as the 2nd-brightest and 3rd-brightest celestial objects to light up the sky, after the sun. The moon and Venus don’t shine by their own light but by reflecting sunlight; they’re like beauties on a beach, basking in sunshine. For the fun of it, we show you the planet Uranus relative to the moon and Venus on these evenings. But don’t expect to see Uranus without an optical aid. Uranus – 7th planet from the sun – is no brighter than the faintest visible star. It’s barely perceptible as a tiny speck of light on an inky, dark night. If you want to locate Uranus (tough to do in a twilight sky, and in the moon’s glare), you’ll need with a detailed sky chart like this one via SkyandTelescope.com. Read more from S&T: Ice Giants Neptune and Uranus Venus is still appearing higher each evening in the west after sunset. Meanwhile, Uranus is sinking into the sunset glare. The two will pass on the sky’s dome, meeting up for a conjunction on March 9, 2020. But back to our brilliant twosome, the moon and Venus…"
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
_______________________________________________________________________________
Here's the weather outlook across the Nation for Thursday, which shows a lingering chill across the Central US with temps running nearly -5F to -15F below average. Note that folks in Florida will also be running below average with highs only warming to near 70F in Miami, which will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for the end of February. Meanwhile, temps in the Western US will be warmer than average, especially in California, where readings will be nearly +10F to +20F above average and near record levels.
_________________________________________________________________________
Record Highs in California on Thursday & Friday
Here's a look at high temperatures across parts of California on Thursday and Friday, which shows the potential of record highs across the Central Valley and around the Los Angeles area.
____________________________________________________________________
Wednesday National Weather Map
The national weather map for Thursday, February 27th looks a little quieter across the nation after a fairly active midweek time period for the Central US. Areas of plowable snow and strong to severe storm will have faded there, while areas of rain and heavy snow will linger across the Northeastern US.
__________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
A potent storm will continue to wrap up over the Northeastern US on Thursday with areas of rain, wind and heavy snow, especially across the Eastern Great Lakes, where several feet of snow can't be ruled out before all is said and done. Meanwhile, the rest of the nation looks to remain mostly quiet with only a few light snow showers across the Midwest.
___________________________________________________________________________
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
The 7-day precipitation forecast across the nation shows heavier precipitation moving into the Central US once again as we approach the middle of next week. In fact, several inches of rain can't be ruled out as our next storm system develop -- Stay tuned!
________________________________________________________________________
Wet Start to 2020 in the Southeast
Here's a look at how much precipitation has already fallen so far this year (since January 1st). Keep in mind that some of these locations are already in the top 10 wettest starts to any year on record. Again, many locations within this area are several inches above average so far this year and there's more rain on the way over the next 7 days! Interestingly, it has been fairly dry across parts of Florida, where drought conditions are in place. In fact, there is a severe drought in place near Tallahassee, FL, which is nearing 3" below average rainfall since January 1st.
_______________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Reports So Far Through February 7th
According to NOAA's SPC, there have been 141 tornado reports so far this year through February 24th, most of which have been across the Southern US and the Gulf Coast States. The farthest north Tornado ocurred in Ohio on January 11th. According to NOAA's SPC, there have already been 8 tornado fatalies so far this year.
_______________________________________________________________________
2020 Tornado Watch Summary
Here's an interesting map. It shows all the Tornado Watches that have been issued by NOAA's SPC so far this year. Interestingly, there have been a total of 26 Tornado Watches, but a majority of them have been across the Gulf Coast States.
_____________________________________________________________________
Tornado Probabilities for Early/Mid February
According to NOAA's SPC, the best chance for Tornadoes during the end of February is typically across the Gulf Coast States and especially around the Lower Mississippi Valley (specifically in Mississippi).
_____________________________________________________________________
Climate Stories
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)
"Want people to care about climate change? Skip the jargon."
If you’re confused what the “circular economy” is, or what it means for a company to go “net-zero,” you’re far from alone. There’s a big mismatch between what scientists, journalists, and activists are saying and what the public understands. This is hardly a new problem, but it’s yet another obstacle to getting people to care about climate change: Obscure words in articles about rising sea levels and supercharged weather could discourage people from wanting to learn more about a planetary crisis. The solution is to put jargon and buzzwords into simple language that anyone can understand. It takes some effort, of course. A good example is “Up Goer Five,” a diagram by Randall Monroe, the cartoonist behind the website xkcd. It explains how a rocket works using only the 1,000 most common words in the English language. Simplifying lingo related to climate change requires a similar process. Take a cold, clinical word like “biodiversity” and turn it into the more evocative “wildlife.” A real head-scratcher like “climate mitigation” becomes “reducing emissions.”
____________________________________________________________________________
"Signal Boost: Warmer winter weather will warp our world"
"Maybe it’s the weak attempt at snow last week, but this winter weather has got me down. Not because it is too cold or bleak, though, but quite the opposite. This year, we have hardly seen any snow or real wintry wonder. And this isn’t just a Connecticut thing — all around the world, winters are becoming different. Of course, this is because of climate change. It may sound tired at this point to talk about the subject, but climate change is not a problem of the future. At present, it is subtly changing the way we live and many are struggling to keep up. In particular, people who rely on the changing seasons for their business or livelihood are feeling the early effects of climate change first. Here in Connecticut, we see the changes. The winter temperatures have been getting warmer, and any snow at all seems to appear later and later. When there is a snowstorm, though, it doesn’t let up. Severe cold snaps and storms are plaguing the entire United States and Connecticut is no exception."
_____________________________________________________________________________
"What's the worst thing about your state? It could be the weather, jobs, education or crime"
"Each of the 50 states is a product of its own unique history, laws, culture, and geography. Indeed, no two states are exactly alike, and many of the attributes that make each state unique are a point of pride. Other unique characteristics, however, are not. Across hundreds of measures related to governance, safety, personal finance, state finance, industrial output, environmental sustainability, climate, and more – every state has at least one area in which it excels, performing better than any other state. Conversely, every state also has at least one area in which it performs worse than most states. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a range of data sets and state facts to identify the worst statistics about every state. In compiling this list, we prioritized a diversity of measures. Data came from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FBI."
__________________________________________________________________________
"Revealed: quarter of all tweets about climate crisis produced by bots"
"The social media conversation over the climate crisis is being reshaped by an army of automated Twitter bots, with a new analysis finding that a quarter of all tweets about climate on an average day are produced by bots, the Guardian can reveal. The stunning levels of Twitter bot activity on topics related to global heating and the climate crisis is distorting the online discourse to include far more climate science denialism than it would otherwise. An analysis of millions of tweets from around the period when Donald Trump announced the US would withdraw from the Paris climate agreement found that bots tended to applaud the president for his actions and spread misinformation about the science. The study of Twitter bots and climate was undertaken by Brown University and has yet to be published. Bots are a type of software that can be directed to autonomously tweet, retweet, like or direct message on Twitter, under the guise of a human-fronted account."
See more from The Guardian HERE:
_________________________________________________________________________
"G20 sounds alarm over climate emergency despite US objections"
"Group’s first ever reference to global heating signals growing economic concerns over climate change. The G20 group of the world’s wealthiest nations have agreed for the first time to collectively sound the alarm over the threat to the financial system posed by the climate emergency. Overcoming objections from Donald Trump’s US administration, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Saudi Arabia over the weekend agreed to issue their first ever communique with references to climate change, according to reports from Reuters. Sources told the news agency that the statement of priorities included the importance of examining the implications of global heating for financial stability, as part of the work of the G20’s Financial stability Board, the steering group for international banking industry rules. The language represented a compromise to overcome opposition from US officials at the first major meeting of Saudi Arabia’s year-long presidency of the G20, according to the sources. An attempt to include references to the downside risks for global growth posed by the climate crisis was dropped."
See more from the The Guardian HERE:
_____________________________________________________________________________
"Boston harbor brings ashore a new enemy: Rising seas"
Facing climate change, Boston must gird itself for an era of rising water — or be inundated. "Famous for its role in America’s war for independence, this city is now fighting the rising seas. Boston is raising streets, building berms and even requiring that new high-rise condominium developments on its harbor acquire “aqua fences” — portable metal barriers that can be dragged to the street and anchored to the pavement to deflect incoming waves. Mayor Martin J. Walsh (D) has vowed to spend more than $30 million a year, equal to 10 percent of Boston’s five-year capital budget, to defend the city from a watery future that is expected because of climate change. “People talk about a managed retreat” for waterfront cities, said Boston’s chief of environment, energy and open space, Christopher Cook, as he looked out on the city skyline from a popular waterside park across the harbor. “Where do we retreat to?” Although Florida, Louisiana and the Carolinas are frequently associated with flooding, Boston was ranked the world’s eighth most vulnerable to floods among 136 coastal cities by a 2013 study produced by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development."
See more from Washington Post HERE
_______________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX