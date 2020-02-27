Minimal Great Lakes Ice This Year. Mild By Weekend

A Lack of Lake Superior Ice This Winter?

Take a look at the image below from Saturday, February 22nd of Lake Superior. Note the lack of ice across the lake, which is pretty dramatic compared to last year at this time. In fact, according to NOAA's GLERL, only 5.3% of Lake Superior was covered with ice as of February 26th 2020, but at this time last year 75% of the late was ice covered.

(Image Courtesy: NASA)

Lake Superior Long Term Ice Coverage

Take a look at the Long Term Average Ice Concentration of Lake Superior from (1973 - 2019) compared to this year. The blue line indicates the long term average, while the red line is this year's ice concentration. Note that on average there should be nearly 45% ice coverage on Lake Superior at the end of February, but there is only 5.3% ice coverage now!



Great Lakes Ice Coverage

When it comes to the Great Lakes as a whole, only 9% was covered as of February 25th. This is significantly lower than it was last year at this time when 56.4% of the Great Lakes was covered. Meanwhile, the long term average (1973-2019) for the entire Great Lakes for this time of the year is 39.8%.



Comparing Snow Depth February 25th, 2020 to 2019

While the snow depth across the Upper Midwest is still fairly impressive for this late February, it isn't as impressive as it was last year at this time. Keep in mind that 39" of snow fell in the Twin Cities last February, so that helped to boost our snow depth number by a significant amount. Ast of Tuesday, MSP had 4" of snow on the ground, while the maxium snow depth in the Twin Cities last February was 19" !!

Thursday Weather Outlook

After a chilly, but brighter start to the day, clouds will be on the increase in advance of some light snow that could move through during the second half of the day. The light snow chance doesn't appear to be much, but there certainly be a light coating here or there across the region, which could make roads a little greasy in spots.

Thursday Weather Outlook

Thursday will be another somewhat chilly day across the region with highs only warming into the 10s and 20s across much of Minnesota and Wisconsin. With that said, temps will still be nearly -5F to -10F below average. However, it looks like we have a fairly decent warm up coming by the weekend.

Light Snow Chance Late Thursday

Here's the weather outlook from PM Thursday to AM Friday, which shows a light snow chance drifting through the state. Although it doesn't appear to be much in terms of snowfall accumulation, there could be enough to make roads greasy late Thursday into early Friday.

_________________________________________________________________________ Light Snow Chance Late Thursday Here's NOAA NDFD snowfall potential from late Thursday into early Friday, which shows the potential of a minor coating. Again, it won't be much, but it could be enough to make roads a little slippery in spots.

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's the extended weather outlook through the first few days of March, which shows a slight cool down towards the end of the week with highs only warming into the 20s. The good news is that it won't be terribly cold and it certainly won't last too long. In fact, temps late weekend and into next week could warm back into the 40s!

Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from March 5th - 11th suggests warmer than average temps east of the Rockies. Meanwhile, folks in Alaska will berunning cooler than average.

