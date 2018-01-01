BEIJING — A Chinese state news agency says seven people were killed when a minibus fell into the sea in a city north of Shanghai.
The Xinhua News Agency says 10 people were aboard the minivan when it crashed in Qidong early Monday.
Xinhua said one survivor was being treated at a hospital and the other two had no life-threatening injuries.
It said the cause of the accident was under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
At least 8 dead as speedboat capsizes off Indonesia's Borneo
A speedboat carrying 48 people has capsized off Indonesia's part of Borneo island, killing at least eight passengers.
Variety
Fireworks, crystal ball help usher in 2018 around the world
From spectacular fireworks in Hong Kong and Australia to a huge LED lightshow at the world's tallest building in Dubai, a look at how revelers…
World
Israeli minister wishes Iranian protesters 'success'
A senior Israeli minister has wished Iranian protesters "success" but insists his country is not involved in the mass demonstrations that erupted in recent days.
World
Minibus falls into sea near Shanghai, killing 7 people
A Chinese state news agency says seven people were killed when a minibus fell into the sea in a city north of Shanghai.
World
Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Monday the United States should be aware that his country's nuclear forces are now a reality, not a threat. But he also struck a conciliatory tone in his New Year's address, wishing success for the Winter Olympics set to begin in the South in February and suggesting the North may send a delegation to participate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.