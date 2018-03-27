MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says the death of a Milwaukee woman was the result of a dog attack.
The medical examiner says at least one of the woman's three dogs mauled her in her west side home.
Forty-nine-year-old Hong Saengsamly was found by her son Saturday. She had suffered multiple puncture and blunt force injuries on her arms and shoulders.
The medical examiner's report says a pit bull-type dog that appeared to be guarding her body became hostile with the son before he fatally shot it. Another pit bull-like dog and a Chihuahua-type dog were turned over to the animal control officials.
