Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, first in the NL Central) vs. Houston Astros (46-22, first in the NL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (8-1, 3.87 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.31 ERA, .75 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Milwaukee will square off at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

The Astros are 25-9 on their home turf. Houston has a collective on-base percentage of .340, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with a mark of .392.

The Brewers are 16-16 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 117 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with 25 homers. The Astros won the last meeting 10-8. Brad Peacock earned his sixth victory and Yuli Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Freddy Peralta registered his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bregman leads the Astros with 18 home runs and is slugging .542. Robinson Chirinos is 7-for-27 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .760. Mike Moustakas has 11 hits and is batting .314 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .235 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 6-4, .270 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).