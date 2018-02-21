MILWAUKEE — City leaders say Milwaukee will make a bid for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Congresswoman Gwen Moore says the national convention has quite an economic impact on the host city. Moore says two years ago, the DNC Convention brought 54,000 people and $231 million in economic activity to Philadelphia.

Milwaukee Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce President Tim Sheehy says it would be a "tremendous opportunity to showcase the world class facilities, business climate and opportunities that Milwaukee and Wisconsin have to offer."

The DNC typically issues a formal request for proposals in the spring and visits the finalist cities late in the summer. An announcement of its selection this winter of spring of 2019.