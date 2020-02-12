INDIANAPOLIS — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second straight game Wednesday, just days after his girlfriend gave birth to the couple's first child.
Last season's MVP also missed Monday's game against Sacramento.
Milwaukee has the NBA's best record, 46-7, and has won all five games its All-Star forward has missed this season. After playing at Indiana on Wednesday, the Bucks will have an eight-day break between games. Antetokounmpo will be a team captain at this weekend's All-Star Game.
Antetokounmpo is averaging 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists.
The Bucks won each of their first two games against the Pacers this season.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Timberwolves' Towns out with wrist injury
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns will miss Wednesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left wrist injury, the team announced.
Wolves
Hartman: Wolves owner Taylor still believes in Saunders' ability
Glen Taylor has been patient with 33-year-old coach Ryan Saunders, and recent deals have upgraded the Timberwolves' roster.
Twins
Reusse: Sign stealing is an old craft; you just need a good set of binoculars
Phil Roof was 20-year-old neophyte walking through Milwaukee Braves' bullpen when he almost tripped over a prone teammate. What was Charlie Lau doing? You guessed it.
Gophers
2 Ohio State football players dismissed amid rape charges
Two Ohio State University football players were kicked off the team Wednesday after being charged with rape and kidnapping.
Sports
Stalock's play in net fuels Wild's surge
As the Wild regrouped from a difficult 6-1 loss to the Bruins earlier this month, coach Bruce Boudreau made clear his hopes for the team's…