Pittsburgh Pirates (30-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (37-28, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (2-1, 5.45 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-1, 3.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Milwaukee and Pittsburgh will play on Sunday at Miller Park.

The Brewers are 17-10 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 112 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 23 homers.

The Pirates are 12-13 in division matchups. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the league in hitting with a .257 batting average, Melky Cabrera leads the club with an average of .331. The Brewers won the last meeting 5-3. Zach Davies earned his seventh victory and Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Michael Feliz took his second loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 23 home runs and is batting .337. Moustakas has 13 hits and is batting .293 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 45 extra base hits and is batting .331. Colin Moran is 12-for-37 with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .279 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by six runs

Pirates: 4-6, .305 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).

Pirates Injuries: Trevor Williams: 10-day IL (side), Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 10-day IL (side), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Rookie Davis: 10-day IL (finger), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Lonnie Chisenhall: 60-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Francisco Cervelli: 10-day IL (concussion).