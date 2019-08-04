Milwaukee Brewers (57-55, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (59-51, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (4-4, 3.99 ERA) Cubs: Yu Darvish (3-5, 4.46 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cubs are 24-21 against NL Central opponents. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.01. Kyle Hendricks leads the team with a 3.07 ERA.

The Brewers are 27-23 against opponents from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 179 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads them with 36, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats. The Cubs won the last meeting 4-1. Rowan Wick notched his first victory and Albert Almora Jr. went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Junior Guerra took his third loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez leads the Cubs with 26 home runs and is batting .289. Jason Heyward has 12 hits and is batting .300 over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 127 hits and is batting .328. Ryan Braun is 8-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .213 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 4-6, .222 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Cubs Injuries: Allen Webster: 60-day IL (hand), Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (neck), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 60-day IL (wrist), Daniel Descalso: 10-day IL (ankle), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: 10-day IL (oblique), Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (ribcage).