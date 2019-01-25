MILWAUKEE — Classes in Wisconsin's largest school district have been canceled because of the bitter cold.
Nearly 78,000 students in Milwaukee Public Schools are off Friday when high temperatures for the day could reach just 2 degrees. The wind chill factor is of even more concern because frostbite can occur within minutes.
The Racine Unified School District as well as dozens of other schools have also canceled classes Friday. Others have a delayed start.
The National Weather Service issued a wind chill through noon Friday for most of the state because of wind chills as low as minus 30. Forecasters say even colder air should arrive next week.
