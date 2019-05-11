Milwaukee Brewers (24-16, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-14, first in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (4-0, 1.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Cubs: Cole Hamels (4-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as winners of their last seven games.

The Cubs are 6-4 against the rest of their division. The Chicago offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the National League. Javier Baez leads the team with a mark of .318.

The Brewers have gone 11-6 against division opponents. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the team with an OBP of .429. The Brewers won the last meeting 7-0. Gio Gonzalez earned his first victory and Ryan Braun went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Jose Quintana took his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baez leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .318. Kris Bryant is 9-for-31 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 16 home runs and has 37 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 11-for-43 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 8-2, .255 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Brewers: 8-2, .244 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Cubs Injuries: Pedro Strop: 10-day IL (hamstring), Brandon Morrow: 60-day IL (elbow), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Descalso: day-to-day (ankle), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger).