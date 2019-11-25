MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a fatal weekend stabbing was the result of a family argument.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed on the city's northside Saturday night and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have made an arrest and don't believe anyone else was involved.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Baseball stadium proposed in Shakopee for revived Millers to call home
The venue would seat 8,500 and cost roughly $42 million to build.
Local
4 people injured during opening weekend of deer hunt
Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's gun deer hunt.
Local
Milwaukee police: Teen fatally stabbed after family argument
Milwaukee police say a fatal weekend stabbing was the result of a family argument.
Local
Pre-Thanksgiving snowstorm could cause travel chaos in state
Snow is expected to fall starting late Tuesday afternoon, dropping up to 6 inches that will be whipped around by strong winds Wednesday.
Duluth
Santa skydives into Duluth's Bentleyville
Santa Claus skydives into Bentleyville in Duluth to usher in the holiday season in the Northland.