MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have shot and wounded a suspect on the city's north side.
Officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to a neighborhood where shots were fired. They spotted a man with an object in his hand. Officers chased the man as he fled on foot.
Assistant Chief Michael Brunson says at some point during the pursuit the man, armed with a gun, turned toward officers who commanded him to drop the weapon. Brunson says the man refused and was shot. The 29-year-old suspect is hospitalized in stable condition.
The 31-year-old officer who shot him is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Man fatally shot by Joplin police after confrontation
Joplin, Missouri, police say an officer shot and killed a man who they say fought with officers.
Local
State pressures Indian bands to repay $25M in Medicaid overpayments
Documents suggest DHS knew about Medicaid overpayments in 2015.
National
On the Money: Fed's rate cuts strike savers' pocketbooks
Just when bank customers were finally getting something reasonable for their hard-earned savings, the party is coming to an end.
National
O'Rourke to rejoin presidential race with El Paso speech
Beto (BET'-oh) O'Rourke is formally rejoining the presidential race with a national address from his hometown on the U.S.-Mexico border, where a mass shooting killed 22 people.
National
Trump order could weaken protections for monarch butterflies
Hand-raising monarch butterflies in the midst of a global extinction crisis, Laura Moore and her neighbors gather round in her suburban Maryland yard to launch a butterfly newly emerged from its chrysalis. Eager to play his part, 3-year-old Thomas Powell flaps his arms and exclaims, "I'm flying! I'm flying!"