MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police searching for a homicide suspect fatally shot an armed individual but the man they want remains at large.

Police Chief Alfonso Morales says officers dressed in plainclothes were watching a house where Victor Cintron, the suspect, may have been hiding Tuesday morning. That's when officers were approached by two people, including one who was armed. Police opened fire and killed the person who was armed. The person's name and gender weren't released.

Police say Cintron is suspected of a homicide that happened Friday.

The Journal Sentinel reports it's unclear if the people who approached police knew Cintron.

No officers were hurt. Morales says "the situation is still fluid."