MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the vehicle involved in the early Sunday morning crash fled the scene. Police are searching for a metallic blue Chevrolet Cruze.
Police initially said the man who died was driving a motorcycle, but an investigation revealed he was a pedestrian. The investigation is ongoing.
