MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting that killed an 18-year-old man.
The Journal Sentinel reports police responded to the shooting about 3:55 a.m. on Saturday. Police say the shooting may have stemmed from an argument.
The victim's name was not released.
Separately, police say the victim in a shooting that occurred Wednesday, 35-year-old Byron C. Burrows, died Friday from his injuries. Police were seeking a known suspect in that case.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
Local
Industry lobbyists push back on Minnesota elder care reforms
Two of the state’s most powerful nursing home lobbyists flanked Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, last week at a Senate committee hearing as she…
National
Congressman: Bombing suspect called himself a 'psychopath'
A congressman says the suspected Austin bomber left a confession calling himself a "psychopath" and saying he felt no remorse for his actions.
National
Iowa gov fires finance group director over harassment claim
Iowa's governor has announced that she's fired the director of the Iowa Finance Authority over a sexual harassment complaint.
National
Movie academy chief denies engaging in sexual misconduct
The president of the motion picture academy is denying he engaged in sexual misconduct.
St. Paul
In St. Paul, 20,000 rally for gun control
In a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Voice, power, change,” the lanky teen stepped up to a crowded podium on the steps of the Minnesota…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.