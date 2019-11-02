MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for a man suspected in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.
Police say the incident began about 8:30 p.m. Friday with a verbal altercation. The dispute escalated and the unknown suspect allegedly threw acid from an aluminum cannister at the victim, leaving him with second-degree burns on his face.
The suspect is a white man. The victim has not been identified.
Alderman Jose Perez said in a statement that police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. He called it a "heinous" offense and an act of "senseless violence."
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Minnetonka school board race reveals divide over open enrollment
A crowded field for the first time includes challengers determined to rein in the district's aggressive use of open enrollment to attract students.
Local
Roland Faricy Jr., former Ramsey County district judge, dies
The law was central to Faricy's life, but his daughters say his true love was juvenile court, especially when finalizing adoptions.
Local
Edina, Maplewood toughen licensing rules for landlords
The suburbs are among those increasing oversight of landlords as cities such as Minneapolis pivot their focus to renter protection.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis-born baseball star was a most colorful character
Elmer Ellsworth Foster, who played in the 19th century, is maybe the best Minnesota baseball player you never heard of,
Local
Milwaukee police looking for suspect in alleged acid attack
Milwaukee police are searching for a man suspected in an acid attack that sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.