MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.
Authorities say the Saturday afternoon shooting appears to involve a drug transaction. Officials say a 32-year-old man died at the scene, while two 20-year-old men received non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Milwaukee police are also investigating a separate Saturday shooting in which a 29-year-old man was seriously wounded. Authorities say it may have stemmed from an argument between two parties.
